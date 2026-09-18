Briefs: 'Bird flu' detected in Ravalli County; Tularemia detected in Glacier National Park

'Bird flu' detected in Ravalli County chickens

Caroline Weiss

State officials confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, in a small, commercial flock of Ravalli County chickens Thursday.

This is the second detection in Montana this year. The first was in January. The disease can wipe out entire flocks in just a few days.

The disease spreads through direct contact with infected wild birds, contaminated items or environments. The Montana Department of Livestock recommends housing birds indoors, using biosecurity practices and checking flocks for signs of illness.

The CDC says health risk to humans is low. Sudden bird deaths should be reported to vets, the Department of Livestock or, in wild birds, to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Tularemia detected in Glacier National Park

Aaron Bolton

Glacier National Park officials Thursday announced that Tularemia was detected in a beaver.

Tularemia is a disease commonly spread by ticks and biting insects, as well as contaminated water and food. Wildlife, pets and people can all get sick. In humans, tularemia can cause fever, chills, joint pain, skin ulcers and more.

If you develop symptoms within two weeks of visiting Glacier or any area where the disease is spreading, contact your medical provider.