Montana voters sound-off on 2026 primary election priorities

It’s primary election day in Montana and voters are casting their ballots. MTPR reporters spoke with voters at several polling locations about the issues that matter most to them. Voters everywhere named the economy as a top issue.

Flathead Valley

In Kalispell, the polls at the county fairgrounds were buzzing with people from numerous districts across the Flathead Valley.

One issue rose to the top on both sides of the political aisle: the economy.

Lynn Skevington, who didn’t want to share her political affiliation, recently lost a long-standing job in sales. She says finding the right job has been hard.

“I mean, the job market is pretty good. The pay is what I’m looking for.”

She needs higher pay to keep up with rising prices.

Democratic voter Sue Frazier of Kalispell worries about her millennial-aged son losing work to AI, and she’s concerned about retirement.

“Concern for being able to retire and survive on a small amount of savings and Social Security with the cost of housing, food and gas continuing to rise.”

Frazier thinks rising prices could give the Democratic Party a chance to flip the western U.S. House seat, currently held by Republican Ryan Zinke.

At the fairgrounds in the Flathead Valley, several Republicans voters didn’t have particularly strong feelings about one candidate over another. Talking to MTPR, many said all candidates had a strong chance of keeping the western house seat firmly in the red.

GOP voters in Kalispell did have more than the economy on their minds. For Tim Klug, it was culture war issues.

“I think some of the main issues that I want to see dealt with are abortion and homosexual marriage.”

And for Marsha Sheppard, it was immigration.

“Well I don’t like the illegals being here, not just here, but in the United States.”

Much like the House race, both Sheppard and Klug said all of the Republican candidates were good choices when it came to the issues they cared about.

Bitterroot Valley

Pamela Schlect is a Democrat in the Bitterroot Valley who lives in Corvallis. She said it felt important to show up to the polls in an effort to change direction on issues like.

"Health, environment, people’s housing, the economy, international, our allies – we're hitting the bottom of the barrel."

Stevensville resident Andrew Novak described himself as an unaffiliated “common sense” voter. He hopes to strike a balance between protecting Montana’s environment and supporting its economic development.

"I feel it's my responsibility to take care of our physical environment, but also to balance that with being responsible for development of wealth and technology."

He says when it comes to President Donald Trump, he’s not impressed.

Dave Rygmyr is a Republican from Hamilton.

"I’m not a fan of either party, Democrat or Republican. I absolutely lean to the right, I consider myself a conservative but I try to apply thought to these things instead of party dogma."

Missoula

Democrat Stephanie McNulty says affordable health care – or the lack of it – is top of mind.

"I just was diagnosed with breast cancer. I work in health care, but I was just thinking – I’m not worried about cancer as much as how I’m going to survive financially, and I have a professional job. Other people are in way worse situations than I am and I don't know how we do it.”

Carly Rinehardt says she is unaffiliated with any political party but filled out a Democratic Party primary ballot. She says the Democratic Party is hampered by the perception that’s it’s too far left.

“I would love to see them keep pushing for more everyday Montanans. The labor is a big issue in Montana, having housing, making sure that people can actually afford to live here, and I think that is where we will be able to expand our party, potentially.”

The Montana Plan, while not on the primary ballot itself, was on many Missoulians’ minds Tuesday. If it makes it to November’s ballot, it would amend the state Constitution to keep corporate money out of politics.

Peter Walker-Keleher says he’s unaffiliated with any political party, but chose to vote on the Democratic ticket. He told MTPR he strongly supports the Montana Plan.

“And I think that is super important. Right now, I feel like dark money, people without names, companies, they are exercising tremendous influence over our elections and so that's probably the number one issue for me this year.”