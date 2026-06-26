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Jury finds Kalispell Schools retaliated against wrestler for reporting sexual assault

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
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A Missoula jury in June unanimously found that Kalispell Public Schools retaliated against a former student and his father after they reported sexual abuse on the school’s wrestling team.

Former Glacier High School wrestler Clifford Nance and his father, Kirk, were awarded $1 by the jury this month. Their attorney says that’s all the Nances asked for in damages. The pair sued Kalispell School District #5 early last year after the district blocked Kirk Nance from attending his son’s wrestling practices.

Their attorney, Avery Field, says the Nances were not interested in making money from the suit. Instead, Field says they were interested solely in protecting the right of students and their families to speak up against abuse.

“The jury’s verdict was a long time coming, and vindication of their efforts to do the right thing and make the school district aware of sexual harassment that was occuring in the wrestling program so that students could be safe,” Field says.

The Nances alleged Kalispell Public Schools blocked Clifford Nance from riding the wrestling team’s bus. That came after he reported the assault of one of his teammates during an overnight trip to administrators.

Glacier High School has been at the center of several lawsuits and federal investigations over alleged hazing and sexual harassment on its wrestling team.

In an email, district superintendent Matt Jensen said the suit was not about the student-athletes "inappropriate behavior,” it was about the decision to restrict the father’s access to school property. He said the district hasn’t decided whether to appeal the decision.

Jensen wrote, in part, (quote) “We hope this experience leads to greater clarity and more collaborative responses between parents and staff when difficult situations arise.”
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Montana News Clifford NanceKirk NanceAvery FieldKalispell School DistrictMatt Jensen
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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