Former student sues Kalispell schools, alleging mistreatment after reporting sexual assault

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:06 PM MST

A former high school wrestler is suing the Kalispell school district for allegedly retaliating after he reported a sexual assault.

Former Glacier High School student-athlete Clifford Nance and his father Kirk Nance brought the suit. The two allege the district penalized them for reporting the sexual assault of a wrestling teammate in early 2023.

The plaintiffs say the school blocked Clifford from riding the team’s bus, removed him from the team’s hotel on an overnight trip and cut his coaching time. Plaintiffs also allege the school barred Kirk Nance from sitting in on his son’s practices.

The suit marks another entry in a series of lawsuits and federal investigations into sexual assault and hazing in the Glacier High School wrestling program.

In a statement published by the Flathead Beacon, Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen said Kirk Nance and his family were “not involved” in the school’s investigation of the assault and hazing allegations. Jensen said Kirk Nance “tried to interfere” in the investigation,” calling his behavior “belligerent.” The superintendent wrote he’s “looking forward to this playing out in an open court.”

The suit was filed in federal court in Missoula. MTPR reached out to the district for comment but did not hear back by deadline.
