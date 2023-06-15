Officials investigate sexual abuse reports within a Kalispell high school wrestling team

Federal officials are investigating allegations of sexual abuse on a Kalispell high school wrestling team.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights said it has opened two investigations after complaints were filed this spring over alleged sexual abuse among students on Glacier High School’s wrestling team.

Federal officials said they are unable to release specific details but said they are investigating sexual violence and retaliation.

The Kalispell Public School District’s Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva said the district is in the midst of responding to the complaints, but acknowledged that they were in regards to allegations of sexual assault that families had previously made public.

Kaleva says the school district has already completed the required investigations into those allegations under the federal law known as Title IX.

The Department of Education will look into whether those investigations were conducted correctly. If it finds evidence of wrongdoing, it may suggest policy changes.

The attorney for the families that filed the complaints did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some aspects of the investigations and their findings could become public, but what information those records would contain is unclear.