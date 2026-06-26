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Glacier union; Great American State Fair; Russell Cleveland vs. dark money

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT

Glacier National Park employees vote to unionize
Austin Amestoy

Employees of Glacier National Park have voted to unionize. The National Treasury Employees Union announced the result of the union election in June. About 650 employees of 87 parks across the Mountain West have joined the union. Represented workers include park rangers, scientists and administrators.

Yellowstone National Park employees unionized in 2023 in response to concerns over pay and increasing park visitation. The National Park Service lost roughly a quarter of its permanent staff last year as a result of Trump administration layoffs, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Montana joins the ‘Great American State Fair’ for semiquincentennial celebration
Austin Amestoy

A mini mock-up of the Treasure State awaits visitors to the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s participation in the event in a news release Thursday.

All 50 states and six territories have set up exhibits on the National Mall for the fair, which runs through July 10 in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

Montana’s station allows visitors to walk through a miniaturized version of the state, from the badlands of Makoshika State Park to the plains to a campsite in the mountains. The governor’s office says a Montana woodworker crafted the display. More than two million people are expected to attend the fair.

Former Democratic candidate joins fight against dark money
Edward O’Brien

A former Montana congressional candidate is joining the national effort to restrict dark money in state elections.

Russell Cleveland finished 3rd in the Democratic primary for the western U.S. House seat.

The Transparent Election Initiative on Tuesday announced Cleveland is now responsible for building partnerships across the country in support of The Montana Plan.

Cleveland’s initial focus will be leading small business outreach and recruiting bipartisan endorsements.

Initiative organizers are confident they’ve collected and submitted well over the number of verified signatures necessary to qualify it for November’s ballot.
Tags
Montana News Montana News BriefsGlacier National Parknational parks conservation associationGreg GianforteRussell ClevelandThe Montana Plan
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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