State begins search for new UM president after sudden resignation

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian’s new year has been a whirlwind ever since UM President Seth Bodnar abruptly announced his resignation on Jan. 21.

"That’s what we get handed sometimes, and that’s just fine," Christian says.

Bodnar's announcement didn’t explicitly explain his decision. However, speculation is rampant he intends to run for the U.S. Senate to challenge Republican incumbent Steve Daines.

Christian tells MTPR Bodnar is clearing out his office and that his resignation should be complete by the weekend.

Christian sent an email to the campus community on Jan. 29 outlining the search process for UM’s next president. He met with student, staff and faculty leadership last week to discuss the transition.

Christian says they’re ready to build on the accomplishments of the past several years. Those include enrollment growth and record-high student retention rates.

“There's a sense that they have done it together and that that momentum, that energy, can continue to move forward in a positive way," he says.

The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents have hired a third-party to help with the presidential search. Consultant AGB Search helped recruit Bodnar more than 8 years ago.

Christian doesn’t think an internal search advisory committee will be necessary.

“This isn’t a campus that needs a reset or we need to rethink all there is on that campus," he says. "I think that was done when President Bodnar started. I think we need someone that can meet the campus where they’re at and move us forward to the next level.”

Christian says he will help handle the routine day-to-day leadership tasks of the UM campus and does not think it will be necessary to appoint an interim president.