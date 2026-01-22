UM President Seth Bodnar resigns, fueling speculation about possible Senate run

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar’s resignation announcement Wednesday sent shock waves across the state. It also led to more questions than answers.

Bodnar’s announcement was emailed to the UM campus community first thing Wednesday morning.

Speculation about his future caught fire last week after former Sen. Jon Tester expressed support for Bodnar running for the U.S. Senate as an Independent.

If Bodnar has political ambition, he’s keeping mum about it for now. Wednesday’s announcement made no direct mention of his plans, save one line that could be open to interpretation. Mentioning his wife, he said:

“Service has always been the animating force of my life, and Chelsea and I would like to consider whether to pursue a new way to serve our state and our nation.”

The ambiguity isn’t stopping political tongues from wagging. Conservative political action committee, Leadership in Action released an ad Wednesday afternoon criticizing Bodnar for mulling a Senate run while working as a state employee:

"Seth Bodnar, planning a Senate campaign on the taxpayers' dime is wrong," the ad's narrator said.

Bodnar declined all media interviews Wednesday.

The announcement did not specify when the resignation takes effect or who will lead UM on an interim basis.

UM Spokesman Dave Kuntz tells MTPR Bodnar’s departure comes in the middle of the school year and with shorter notice than usual. Despite this, he says officials expect an expedited search for Bodnar’s replacement. According to Kuntz, Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian will help ensure the campus seamlessly navigates the leadership change.

Bodnar led UM for eight years.

While MTPR is licensed to the University of Montana, no UM officials or station management reviewed this coverage or had any editorial input.