Fires near Great Falls stoked by above-normal temperatures and wind 

Great Falls fire officials responded to two back-to-back grass fires this week. Thursday’s weather forecast in north-central Montana is calling for another round of wind and warmer-than-normal conditions.

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the first fire was called in at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, just south of the city limits. Officials could not immediately provide a precise acreage estimate, only describing it as "significant." They said the fire threatened multiple homes and assets, but none were harmed. Six other mutual aid agencies helped bring the fire under control. Officials say the cause is under investigation, but it does not appear to be deliberate.

Tuesday’s second grass fire was reported about 45 minutes later. That one was located just off I-15 at 13th Avenue. A Montana Air National Guard crew arrived to find the fire consuming a vacant house. They worked with a Fire Rescue truck to quickly contain and control the fire. Officials say it was most likely caused by a vehicle on the highway.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Amanda Wilson says local conditions this month have been warmer and drier than normal.

“It’s also been a little bit windier than normal as well this past month.”

Wilson says Tuesday’s winds helped rapidly push those flames.

Unseasonably mild temperatures continue Thursday with highs expected to top 60 degrees. Another round of breezy wind is also on tap this week. Wilson encourages the public to prevent igniting sparks whenever possible.

"Especially since hunting season is fully underway, just make sure people properly put out their campfires.”

Weather forecasters are starting to see signs of an extended pattern change to more seasonal cooler and maybe wetter conditions over the next week or two.