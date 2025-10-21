© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Late summer rains surprise drought forecasters, but arrive too late for crops

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:46 PM MDT
U.S. Drought Monitor map released: Thurs. October 16, 2025.
U.S. Drought Monitor
U.S. Drought Monitor map released: Thurs. October 16, 2025.

Back in July Troy Blandford was confident Montana’s drought conditions were locked in following a warm, dry spring. Blandford studies water trends for the Montana State Library. He predicted improvements were unlikely until the fall. Last week he told the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory committee that he considers that forecast his "egg in the face moment."

“Every single year we get a new curveball sent our way, and this year that curveball was exceptional precipitation from mid-July to mid-August," Blandford said.

That unusual, late-season rain bumped up annual precipitation totals in parts of Montana, but came too late to benefit crops. Other parts of the state are dealing with several consecutive years of below average precipitation.

Committee members say they’d like to collect more region-specific drought data. Farmers are now able submit local drought condition observations. Officials say the questionnaire is helpful but would also like to back that information up with hard data. They’re hoping to expand the state’s network of automated weather stations that collect and share real-time meteorological data.
Montana News Environmentdroughtwateragriculture
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
