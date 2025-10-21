Late summer rains surprise drought forecasters, but arrive too late for crops
Back in July Troy Blandford was confident Montana’s drought conditions were locked in following a warm, dry spring. Blandford studies water trends for the Montana State Library. He predicted improvements were unlikely until the fall. Last week he told the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory committee that he considers that forecast his "egg in the face moment."
“Every single year we get a new curveball sent our way, and this year that curveball was exceptional precipitation from mid-July to mid-August," Blandford said.
That unusual, late-season rain bumped up annual precipitation totals in parts of Montana, but came too late to benefit crops. Other parts of the state are dealing with several consecutive years of below average precipitation.
Committee members say they’d like to collect more region-specific drought data. Farmers are now able submit local drought condition observations. Officials say the questionnaire is helpful but would also like to back that information up with hard data. They’re hoping to expand the state’s network of automated weather stations that collect and share real-time meteorological data.