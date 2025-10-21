Ballots for Nov. 4 elections are arriving in mailboxes – with a new requirement
Ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes. Local elections around the state will take place November 4.
Montanans will vote for new mayors, city councilors and commissioners, and consider ballot initiatives in this year’s local elections.
County elections offices were required to mail out absentee ballots by the end of last week to voters who’ve requested them. Residents who want to register to vote or update any information should visit their county elections offices in person before noon on November 3.
Absentee voters will notice a new section on their ballot envelopes this year. A new state law requires that mail-in voters provide their birth year in addition to their signature on their return envelopes.
Ballots should be mailed back at least a week in advance to ensure they’re counted. They can be dropped-off in-person after October 28. Polls will close at 8 p.m. on November 4.