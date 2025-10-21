© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week 2025

Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.

You’re investing in a station that has no plans to shrink or fold. We know the work we do matters in Montana. We know public media offers something you can't get elsewhere. And we know that in this moment, what we do is too valuable to minimize.

Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. $15/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
60th Anniversary puzzle
MTPR 60th Anniversary puzzle. The only missing piece is you.
$90 or $7.50/month
60th Anniversary tote bag
MTPR 60th Anniversary tote bag. For carrying puzzles and more.
$180 or $15/month
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Ballots for Nov. 4 elections are arriving in mailboxes – with a new requirement

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:24 PM MDT
A ballot drop box at the Missoula election center.
Ellis Juhlin
A ballot drop box at the Missoula election center.

Ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes. Local elections around the state will take place November 4.

Montanans will vote for new mayors, city councilors and commissioners, and consider ballot initiatives in this year’s local elections.

County elections offices were required to mail out absentee ballots by the end of last week to voters who’ve requested them. Residents who want to register to vote or update any information should visit their county elections offices in person before noon on November 3.

Absentee voters will notice a new section on their ballot envelopes this year. A new state law requires that mail-in voters provide their birth year in addition to their signature on their return envelopes.

Ballots should be mailed back at least a week in advance to ensure they’re counted. They can be dropped-off in-person after October 28. Polls will close at 8 p.m. on November 4.
Tags
Montana News Montana Politicsvoting
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information