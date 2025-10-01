Federal government shutdown freezes farm support services

The federal government shutdown comes during a critical time for farmers as they organize finances and plans for next season.

Local offices that process federal loan applications and other payments for disaster relief are closed. That means farmers will have to do without that federal support for the time being.

"These are funds that are critically needed by producers who have bills to pay, debt to pay," Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer told MTPR. "And it's just going to delay those payments and add stress to their everyday life."

Other representatives of Montana’s agricultural sector echoed Schweitzer’s concerns, including

Montana Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President Scott Kulbeck.

"The farm economy is already at a crisis point, and this creates unnecessary hardship for farm and ranch families at a time when they can least afford it," Kulbeck says.

Kulbeck noted the shutdown also delays any possibility for a new farm bill. President Donald Trump appropriated some agriculture funding in a recent bill. But producers want a new farm bill that will provide more financial support.

Montana’s congressional delegates said in statements to MTPR they blame Democrats for the shutdown and for delays in federal payments to farmers.