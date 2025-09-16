Briefs: Property tax rebates; Energy development task force

Homeowners have until Oct. 1 to apply for property tax rebates

Edward O'Brien

Montana homeowners have two more weeks to apply for property tax rebates. The rebate tops out at $400.

The state Revenue Department says it’s received nearly 200,000 applications since the process opened on August 15. Qualified taxpayers have until October 1st to claim their rebate.

State lawmakers last session implemented a higher property tax burden on second homes, short-term rentals and large businesses. That’s supposed to bring taxes down for primary residences and small businesses. The rebates were passed to help offset any potential increases.

Governor aims to increase Montana energy production

Victoria Traxler

Gov. Greg Gianforte is creating a task force to focus on boosting energy development in Montana.

Gianforte says Montana has a role in President Donald Trump’s goal to unleash “American-made” energy. Montana contains about 30 percent of the nation’s coal reserves. It also is among states with the largest shares of electricity generated from renewable sources.

Gianforte says the goal of the task force is to develop short and long term strategies to increase “affordable and reliable” energy options. That includes both fossil fuels and renewable sources.

Last year, Gianforte hosted a roundtable with industry leaders to learn how state policy could help them generate more power. Now, some of those leaders could sit on the task force if appointed by the governor alongside other experts, legislators and stakeholders.

Director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality Sonja Nowakowski will chair the group.