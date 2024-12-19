© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gov. Gianforte hosts roundtable with energy industry leaders

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:19 AM MST

Montana’s governor held an invite-only session on Tuesday with the state’s most powerful utility companies and energy industry players. The governor asked his selected industry leaders how state policy could help them make more power.

A growing need for energy production, and the transmission to send that energy across the grid, were the core components of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Tuesday roundtable.

“Everyone in this room knows that the pace of new energy production is too slow. We have to go faster with the rising demand for affordable, reliable energy for consumers and businesses,” Gianforte said.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, national energy consumption could increase by as much as 15% by 2050. The industrial sector on its own, could need over 30% more power in that time.

Gianforte facilitated the discussion with lawmakers, executives from utility and transmission companies, and other members of the energy industry.

He asked attendees what they would like to see from the state to scale up energy production and attract more industry businesses to Montana. Gianforte promised to incorporate the companies’ feedback into policy in the upcoming legislative session.

“We're going to put this policy together. I will say I'm with the government, but I'm here to stay out of your way,” said Gianforte.

Press were allowed to attend, but were not given time to ask the governor questions.

After the meeting the governor's press office told MTPR in an email that the meeting was held now to prepare for the new incoming Trump administration and the governor’s second term.
