© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forecasters warn of heavy rainfall, flash flood risk in parts of western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM MDT
Via NWS Missoula: The greatest threat from thunderstorm chances during the middle of the week is the potential to produce locally heavy downpours and excessive rainfall. Risks for flash-flooding will be most concerning over burn scars, low-lying urban areas, and small creeks & streams. Chances exist Tuesday through Friday but are greatest on Wednesday and Thursday: August 27-28.
National Weather Service Missoula
Via NWS Missoula: The greatest threat from thunderstorm chances during the middle of the week is the potential to produce locally heavy downpours and excessive rainfall. Risks for flash-flooding will be most concerning over burn scars, low-lying urban areas, and small creeks & streams. Chances exist Tuesday through Friday but are greatest on Wednesday and Thursday: August 27-28.

Western Montana’s recent hot, dry late-summer weather will soon be replaced with a few days of scattered heavy rainfall and slow-moving thunderstorms

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the storms will initially meander into the southern Bitterroot Valley, then spread north Wednesday and Thursday.

The storms could produce rainfall rates of over a-half inch an hour. This increases the risk of flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect Wednesday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Missoula/Bitterroot valleys.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, people most at risk of flooding should be prepared to move to higher ground at a moment’s notice. Never try to walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Six inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet. Two feet of water can wash away a car.

People in flood zones should also prepare an emergency kit in case a quick evacuation is required. That kit should include essential items like medications, water, nonperishable food and batteries.
Tags
Montana News weather
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information