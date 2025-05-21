© 2025 MTPR
Health officials confirm measles case in Flathead County

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:58 PM MDT

An individual from Flathead County is the latest confirmed case of measles in Montana.

County health officials say they likely contracted the contagious virus during a trip in Montana, but didn’t say where. Flathead health officials say the individual’s vaccination status is unknown and they’re contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

A Gallatin County family of five came down with measles in April. Those were the first cases in Montana in 35 years.

Health officials there say another household of three became sick earlier this month after unrelated travel out of state. Officials have now confirmed nine measles cases in the state this year.

Measles impacts children especially hard. Complications range from pneumonia to death.

Public health experts say vaccines offer the best protection. They say families with children that are too young to be vaccinated may want to take extra precautions as measles returns to Montana.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
