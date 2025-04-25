Health officials urge caution as measles cases return to Montana

Measles has returned to Montana for the first time in decades. Health officials say parents should take precautions as cases are confirmed in their community.

So far, there are five confirmed cases of measles in Gallatin County. All the cases were contracted out of state while traveling, but public health officials say it’s plausible cases will crop up around the state.

Cindy Farr with the Missoula Public Health says most people in Montana are vaccinated, which makes it harder for the virus to spread. But measles is incredibly contagious. Farr says parents should take precautions if cases are confirmed in their community.

“If you have a newborn baby and you live in an area that measles is actively being spread, then you might have to go back to, kind of, that COVID practice of, let’s make sure everyone around them is protected, and maybe that child shouldn’t be going out into public indoor places.”

That could also mean forgoing travel, especially to places where cases are spreading.

Children who do get infected can experience a range of complications from pneumonia to death.

The schedule for measles vaccines in the U.S. calls for kids to get their first dose around 12 months and a second shot right before kindergarten.

Missoula-based pediatrician Atty Moriarty is the president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Moriarty explains that kids can get their first shot early beginning at six months.

“If you are traveling to an area that has a known measles outbreak or you’re visiting with people that are unimmunized, I would highly consider getting a vaccine early.”

Moriarty adds that if there are cases in your community, it’s also worth talking to your provider about getting your child vaccinated early.

Moriarty reminds parents that kids who get vaccinated early will still need to get a shot at about 12 months and a second dose before entering school to comply with vaccination requirements.