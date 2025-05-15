© 2025 MTPR
Trump Administration proposes shutting down Job Corps

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:31 AM MDT
Nick Mott
/
Montana Public Radio

The future of Montana’s two Job Corps centers is at risk. That’s due to a proposal from the Trump Administration to eliminate the program entirely.

The Job Corps provides education and trade apprenticeships to low-income Americans ages 16 to 24. Montana’s centers, in Darby and Anaconda, have a specific focus on forestry, conservation and firefighting work.

The Trump Administration’s budget request to Congress for the upcoming fiscal year calls the Job Corps a “failed experiment” and proposes ending the program that began in the 1960s.

Gary Mitchell is a teacher at Trapper Creek Job Corps in Darby. He told Hamilton City Councilors last week the program plays a crucial role developing Montana’s forestry and fire fighting workforce.

"Centers are vital to economic engines in their rural, and often impoverished, communities," he said.

The Administration’s budget proposal will go before Congress for approval.

Montana’s congressional delegation has opposed previous attempts to defund or close Job Corps Centers in the state. Spokespeople for Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke and Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy said they all support Trump’s efforts to cut government spending. All said they would work to protect Montana’s access to services provided by the Job Corps as the proposal moves forward.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
