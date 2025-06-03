Briefs: Job Corps pause; right-to-know ruling; Hospital Association president

Labor Department will pause youth career training; Montana offices to remain open

The U.S. Department of Labor announced it will begin pausing a portion of the largest career training program for youth. The federal Job Corps program offers technical and educational training to young people between 16 and 24 years old. It provides students access to room and board for up to three years while they learn industry-specific skills.

Last week the federal labor department announced it’s instituting a “phased pause” of contractor-operated job corps offices. The program is in a “financial crisis,” according to the agency.

There are two program offices in Montana: Trapper Creek and Anaconda. Neither will be impacted by the current pause. They are two of two dozen Job Corps offices owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These USDA offices are unaffected from the pause.

Montana’s Job Corps programs historically received support from state and federal officials for the services and opportunities they provide Montana’s youth. Spokespeople from the offices of Congressman Ryan Zinke and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines reiterated their support for the Montana offices.

Montana Supreme Court: State pays legal fees in right-to-know cases

A narrow majority on the Montana Supreme Court ruled the state must cover the legal costs for plaintiffs in a right-to-know case.

The Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthworks sued Gov. Greg Gianforte after his office declined to provide records of correspondence with Hecla Mining Company. The governor argued the records were protected under executive privilege.

A Helena judge ordered Gianforte to produce the communications in 2023, but did not require the executive branch to cover the plaintiffs’ legal fees.

Late last week, the state’s high court reversed the latter decision. The majority opinion said the plaintiffs were serving the public’s interest in seeking the documents and should not be dissuaded from doing so in the future.

Three of the court’s 7 justices dissented. In a rare, public show of discord, Justice Jim Rice alleged that the majority ruling was influenced by partisan bias and didn’t meet legal muster. Justice Laurie McKinnon called that claim “disturbing.”

Longtime Republican state lawmaker selected as hospital association president

The Montana Hospital Association has selected its next president. The organization is the advocacy and lobbying arm for Montana’s hospitals.

Its current president, Bob Olsen, who’s been with the organization for over 35 years, is stepping down. Olsen has served as president since 2022.

Great Falls Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey will take over the job in July. He’s served as both a state representative and senator for 14 years.

Buttrey has long pushed for reforms to state health care policy, including the latest overhaul of the state’s mental and behavioral health system. Buttrey also sponsored the renewal of the state’s Medicaid expansion program. He owns several businesses in Great Falls.