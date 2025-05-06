© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

EPA cancels $20 million grant for Butte community center

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 6, 2025 at 1:08 PM MDT
A rendering of a possible design for the Butte Community Resilience Hub. The multi-purpose center will have space for fitness and recreation, community events, and serve as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.
Water and Environmental Technologies
A rendering of a possible design for the Butte Community Resilience Hub. The multi-purpose center will have space for fitness and recreation, community events, and serve as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.

Federal officials last week canceled a $20 million grant to build a community center in Butte. The cancellation came hours after local officials gained access to the funds

Butte-Silver Bow was awarded the grant in January by the Environmental Protection Agency. The project is a multi-purpose community center functioning as a gym, gathering space, and shelter during extreme weather events.

According to documents obtained by MTPR, local officials were notified the morning of May 2 that the money was deposited and accessible by the community. Hours later, EPA sent a second notice saying the award was canceled.

J.P. Gallagher is Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow County. He called the turnaround a “punch to the gut.”

“That’s moving the goalposts after you’ve already started to play the game,” Gallagher said. “And it’s just so defeating to know that this is how the federal government is operating.”

A spokesperson for EPA said in a statement the grant was canceled because it “no longer supports Administration priorities”.

The grant originated in EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, created by the Biden Administration to support economically disadvantaged communities dealing with climate change and extreme weather. That office was shuttered in March by the Trump Administration.

Gallagher says Butte officials are committed to seeing the project through. The county will appeal EPA’s decision and pursue outside funding sources.
Tags
Montana News Butte-Silver Bow CountyEnvironmental Protection Agency
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information