EPA cancels $20 million grant for Butte community center

Federal officials last week canceled a $20 million grant to build a community center in Butte. The cancellation came hours after local officials gained access to the funds

Butte-Silver Bow was awarded the grant in January by the Environmental Protection Agency. The project is a multi-purpose community center functioning as a gym, gathering space, and shelter during extreme weather events.

According to documents obtained by MTPR, local officials were notified the morning of May 2 that the money was deposited and accessible by the community. Hours later, EPA sent a second notice saying the award was canceled.

J.P. Gallagher is Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow County. He called the turnaround a “punch to the gut.”

“That’s moving the goalposts after you’ve already started to play the game,” Gallagher said. “And it’s just so defeating to know that this is how the federal government is operating.”

A spokesperson for EPA said in a statement the grant was canceled because it “no longer supports Administration priorities”.

The grant originated in EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, created by the Biden Administration to support economically disadvantaged communities dealing with climate change and extreme weather. That office was shuttered in March by the Trump Administration.

Gallagher says Butte officials are committed to seeing the project through. The county will appeal EPA’s decision and pursue outside funding sources.