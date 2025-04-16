© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sentinel High School was locked down after reports of a student with a gun

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM MDT

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a student at Missoula’s Sentinel High School reported seeing a classmate with a gun. According to a Missoula Police Department press release the school resource officer immediately attempted to locate the student and radioed for assistance.

As police officers rushed to Sentinel, the school was placed on lockdown. Lewis and Clark Elementary, Washington Middle School and administration buildings were placed into secure status, meaning everyone was brought inside and all doors were locked.

Police detained two students and a firearm was recovered. Police say nobody was injured and all school buildings and facilities returned to normal status.
Tags
Montana News gunsSentinel High School
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information