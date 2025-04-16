Sentinel High School was locked down after reports of a student with a gun

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a student at Missoula’s Sentinel High School reported seeing a classmate with a gun. According to a Missoula Police Department press release the school resource officer immediately attempted to locate the student and radioed for assistance.

As police officers rushed to Sentinel, the school was placed on lockdown. Lewis and Clark Elementary, Washington Middle School and administration buildings were placed into secure status, meaning everyone was brought inside and all doors were locked.

Police detained two students and a firearm was recovered. Police say nobody was injured and all school buildings and facilities returned to normal status.