Property tax assistance applications due April 15

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 2, 2025 at 8:28 AM MDT

People on fixed incomes hoping to apply for Montana’s property tax assistance program will need to get their paperwork in this month.

Qualifying applicants could receive a reduced property tax rate of up to 80 percent on the first $350,000 of their home’s market value.

Eligibility for Montana’s Property Tax Assistance Program is based on several factors. Those include home ownership, occupancy requirements, income levels and marital status.

Montana veterans have access to a similar vet-specific program. Those who have a qualifying disability or an unmarried surviving spouse could qualify for reductions ranging between 50 percent and 100 percent of the normal tax rate.

Applications must be submitted by April 15.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Revenue website.

Montana Property Tax Assistance Program benefit table for 2025. Income ranges are updated each year for inflation.
Montana Department of Revenue
Montana News taxes Montana Property Tax Assistance Program Housing
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
