Property tax assistance applications due April 15

People on fixed incomes hoping to apply for Montana’s property tax assistance program will need to get their paperwork in this month.

Qualifying applicants could receive a reduced property tax rate of up to 80 percent on the first $350,000 of their home’s market value.

Eligibility for Montana’s Property Tax Assistance Program is based on several factors. Those include home ownership, occupancy requirements, income levels and marital status.

Montana veterans have access to a similar vet-specific program . Those who have a qualifying disability or an unmarried surviving spouse could qualify for reductions ranging between 50 percent and 100 percent of the normal tax rate.

Applications must be submitted by April 15.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Revenue website .