Knudsen asks Supreme Court to dismiss punishment for misconduct charges

Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the Montana Supreme Court Friday to dismiss any punishment for violating rules of conduct. The charges stem from strong language the attorney general used to rebuke the high court in a 2021 case.

Knudsen’s defense counsel argued the Attorney General wasn’t given due process during his disciplinary hearing, and that the charges infringe on the separation of powers.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, part of the regulatory system for attorneys, laid out charges of professional misconduct against Knudsen at an October hearing.

The Commission on Practice, another cog in the regulatory system, found Knudsen guilty of the charges and recommended he lose his law license for 90 days.

The Montana Supreme Court gets the final say on the punishment.

Solicitor General Christian Corrigan, Knudsen’s attorney, argued the case presents a separation of powers issue because Knudsen was representing the Legislature in its dispute with the Court. Corrigan also said he didn’t get a fair shake in his disciplinary hearing.

“It denied the attorney general a chance to offer evidence proving his statements were objectively reasonable and it ruled on two opposed motions before he was able to respond to them in writing,” Corrigan said.

Special Counsel Tim Strauch denied any prejudicial treatment of Knudsen. He said the proceedings were fair and showed that Knudsen undermined the integrity of the court.

“The issue is protecting the public’s perception of the Court,” Strauch said.

Chief Justice Cory Swanson said he understands Strauch’s argument, but isn’t sure Knudsen got a fair hearing.

“I mean, this thing is a mess from start to finish,” Swanson said.

Most of the state’s Supreme Court justices recused themselves from hearing the case as they were party to the original dispute. Newly-elected Justices Swanson and Katherine Bidegaray remained on the panel and district court judges filled in the other seats.

The court is now deliberating how or if Knudsen should be punished.