© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Lawmakers reject private school tax credit bill

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:14 AM MST

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives Wednesday voted down a proposal to give tax breaks to private school parents and donors.

House Bill 320 would’ve given income tax credits to families outside the public school system to spend on educational expenses.

Conservatives backing the bill said it would help students who aren’t a good fit for public school. Critics argued it was unconstitutional, and diverted money away from the K-12 schools that need it.

The bill ultimately failed a final vote in the House by five votes, with some Republicans joining all Democrats opposing it.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information