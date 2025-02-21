Lawmakers reject private school tax credit bill

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives Wednesday voted down a proposal to give tax breaks to private school parents and donors.

House Bill 320 would’ve given income tax credits to families outside the public school system to spend on educational expenses.

Conservatives backing the bill said it would help students who aren’t a good fit for public school. Critics argued it was unconstitutional, and diverted money away from the K-12 schools that need it.

The bill ultimately failed a final vote in the House by five votes, with some Republicans joining all Democrats opposing it.