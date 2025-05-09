Briefs: School levies; Bitterroot wildfire; New Montana Tech chancellor

School levies find mixed support

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Montana voters handed their local school districts a mixed bag of results in this week’s school levy elections.

Kalispell Public Schools’ $3 million high school general fund levy passed by a 10 point margin. The district says that approval will save more than 20 teaching positions and 100 course offerings. It’s one of many districts in Montana fighting inflation and declining enrollment to balance the budget.

Missoula voters approved two of three funding requests for schools in the city. Levies for schools in outlying areas like Frenchtown, Lolo and Bonner were all voted down.

Voters in Helena meanwhile approved one measure to generally fund elementary schools and rejected two technology levies.

Hamilton Public Schools asked voters for a $49 million bond to build a new middle school. That request went down by a nearly two-thirds “no” vote .

Water drops ordered for 75 acre fire west of Stevensville

Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

A new wildfire is burning in steep and rocky terrain in the Bitterroot Valley. It’s not threatening people or structures.

Smoke was first detected late Wednesday afternoon in the Big Creek drainage in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness. That’s about 10 miles west of Stevensville.

Initial reports put the Big Creek Fire at one acre, but as of Thursday afternoon it was estimated at 75 acres.

A water dropping helicopter and additional aircraft have been ordered, and firefighters are hiking into the fire to help target water drops.

Hotter and drier weather is expected over the next few days, followed by cooler weather and maybe some rain next week.

Montana Tech has a new chancellor

Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

For the second time in as many months, Montana Technological University in Butte has announced a new chancellor.

Johnny MacLean starts his new position June first, pending formal approval by the Board of Regents at its meeting later in May.

MacLean is currently Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

In April the Montana University System announced Karen Marrongelle would fill that position. Late last month Marrongelle, the Chief Science Officer for the National Science Foundation, withdrew from consideration.

She said circumstances outside her control during “these unprecedented times” prompted her to rescind her acceptance.

Montana Tech’s current Chancellor Les Cook retires next month.