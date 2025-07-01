© 2025 MTPR
The Jericho Mountain fire 89% contained

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:34 PM MDT
Fire crews are getting the upper hand on a stubborn wildfire that’s burned south of MacDonald Pass for the past couple of weeks.

The lightning-sparked Jericho Mountain Fire has burned in steep and rugged terrain since mid-June.

An evacuation warning for residents on Rimini Road and all feeder roads south of Bear Gulch Road was lifted this weekend. As a result, a community meeting planned for Monday evening was cancelled.

The 500-acre fire is now listed as 89-percent contained. A Monday morning update said firefighting operations are being downsized. Patrols are scouting for hotspots, mopping up and conducting rehabilitation work.

This week’s forecast calls for sunny and hot conditions through Wednesday, then slightly cooler temps, scattered rain and thunderstorms to finish the week.
