Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Governor vetoes bill to phase out Styrofoam

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 8, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
iStock

Governor Greg Gianforte has vetoed a bill that would phase out the use of Styrofoam food containers, saying it was bad for businesses.

The bill would have required restaurants to stop serving food in Styrofoam containers by 2028. Bill supporters praised it for helping eliminate ingestion of microplastics. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has said styrene, the main material in Styrofoam, is likely to cause cancer in people. Microplastics, which shed off things like plastic food containers, can cross the blood-brain barrier causing neurological issues.

In a social media video Gianforte said he would not support the bill as he toasted the camera and drank out of a Styrofoam cup stamped “veto”.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

