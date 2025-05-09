© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor signs rental application fee refund into law

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 9, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT

Montana renters who apply for an apartment, but don’t get it, are now entitled to a refund of their rental application fee. That’s due to a new law signed this month by Governor Greg Gianforte.

The law applies to landlords with more than four properties. They can still deduct the cost to run services like background checks, but must return the rest to unsuccessful applicants.

Democratic sponsors of the legislation said it would end a “predatory” practice of large property management companies “harvesting” application fees from renters.

The bill received bipartisan support from state lawmakers, who passed it through both the House and Senate by two-thirds margins.
Tags
Montana News HousingMontana LegislatureGreg Gianforte
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information