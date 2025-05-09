Governor signs rental application fee refund into law

Montana renters who apply for an apartment, but don’t get it, are now entitled to a refund of their rental application fee. That’s due to a new law signed this month by Governor Greg Gianforte.

The law applies to landlords with more than four properties. They can still deduct the cost to run services like background checks, but must return the rest to unsuccessful applicants.

Democratic sponsors of the legislation said it would end a “predatory” practice of large property management companies “harvesting” application fees from renters.

The bill received bipartisan support from state lawmakers, who passed it through both the House and Senate by two-thirds margins.