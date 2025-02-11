House approves Medicaid expansion renewal bill

The Montana House of Representatives has passed a bill to renew the state’s health coverage program for low-income adults. With two-thirds of the House backing the policy to continue Medicaid expansion, the bill now moves to the Senate for consideration where it could face more scrutiny.

If lawmakers don’t renew Medicaid expansion this session, tens of thousands of Montanans could lose health coverage later this year. That’s because the Legislature imposed a sunset when it last renewed the program in 2019.