© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

House approves Medicaid expansion renewal bill

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:58 AM MST

The Montana House of Representatives has passed a bill to renew the state’s health coverage program for low-income adults. With two-thirds of the House backing the policy to continue Medicaid expansion, the bill now moves to the Senate for consideration where it could face more scrutiny.

If lawmakers don’t renew Medicaid expansion this session, tens of thousands of Montanans could lose health coverage later this year. That’s because the Legislature imposed a sunset when it last renewed the program in 2019.

Tags
Montana News MedicaidMedicaid expansionMontana LegislatureHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information