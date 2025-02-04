Winter storm brings dangerous road conditions through at least Wednesday

The effects of what’s being billed as ‘the most impactful winter storm of this season so far’ will continue to be felt through at least mid-day Wednesday.

The State Transportation Department’s interactive road condition map shows a jumble of purple lines criss-crossing Montana. Purple in this case showing almost all of the state’s major roads and highways are covered in snow and ice.

As two weather systems — one very wet, the other very cold — collided with one another Tuesday morning, some school officials were deciding what to do about classes for the day.

Some, like Victor School in the Bitterroot Valley south of Missoula, originally planned to start Tuesday’s classes on a two-hour delay. Then, the district posted on its social media that county plow trucks couldn’t keep up with the snow drifts created by the powerful winds. Erring on the side of caution, officials called a snow day.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. Several additional inches of snow are likely.

Extremely dangerous travel is likely in portions of northwest Montana, especially through the Glacier Region.

If travel is unavoidable, it’s recommended to drive with extreme caution and bring chains, booster cables, extra clothing, food and water.

