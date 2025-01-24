© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

U.S. Supreme Court won't intervene in Montana election law case

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:36 AM MST

The U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to weigh in on a pair of state election laws declared unconstitutional by the Montana Supreme Court early last year.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen had asked the high court to intervene. The laws sought to ban same-day voter registration and paid absentee ballot collection.

Attorneys for Jacobsen argued the federal Supreme Court should review whether or not state courts have authority over election rules passed by their legislatures. But, federal justices opted not to take up the case.

Advocacy group Western Native Voice in a statement celebrated the decision, saying it protects voting access for Montanans.

Attorneys for the state justice department represented Jacobsen in the case. A spokesperson told MTPR they’re “disappointed” by the court’s decision.
Montana News U.S. Supreme CourtChristi JacobsenWestern Native VoicevotingMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
