© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Supreme Court rules four new Montana voting laws are unconstitutional

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 28, 2024 at 8:32 AM MDT

A majority of Montana Supreme Court justices affirmed Wednesday that four election laws passed in 2021 are unconstitutional.

The laws championed by Republican legislators would have eliminated same-day voter registration, restricted acceptable types of voter ID, restricted who can get an absentee ballot and regulated ballot collection efforts.

The Montana Democratic Party, four Native American tribes and three youth advocacy groups sued the state, arguing the rules unduly burden the right to vote. After a two week trial in 2022 in Yellowstone County, a district court struck down the laws.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen appealed that ruling to the Montana high court. But four state Supreme Court justices agree the laws are unconstitutional, affirming the district court’s ruling. Three of the justices disagreed with various pieces of the concurring opinion and dissent.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureMontana Supreme CourtChristi Jacobsenvoting
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information