Supreme Court rules four new Montana voting laws are unconstitutional

A majority of Montana Supreme Court justices affirmed Wednesday that four election laws passed in 2021 are unconstitutional.

The laws championed by Republican legislators would have eliminated same-day voter registration, restricted acceptable types of voter ID, restricted who can get an absentee ballot and regulated ballot collection efforts.

The Montana Democratic Party, four Native American tribes and three youth advocacy groups sued the state, arguing the rules unduly burden the right to vote. After a two week trial in 2022 in Yellowstone County, a district court struck down the laws.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen appealed that ruling to the Montana high court. But four state Supreme Court justices agree the laws are unconstitutional, affirming the district court’s ruling. Three of the justices disagreed with various pieces of the concurring opinion and dissent.