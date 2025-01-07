New lawmakers are sworn in as legislative session begins 

Montana lawmakers convened in Helena Monday for day one of the 69th Legislature.

Lawmakers gather for a legislative session once every two years. There were many new faces in the building, as term limits require constant turnover. The first day buzzes like the first day of school.

In the upper chamber, 25 new state senators were sworn in, while the other 25 are holdovers serving four year terms. In the House, all 100 representatives took an oath to begin their two-year terms.

Republican Rep. Brandon Ler of Savage officially took over the gavel as Speaker of the House.

"This is not just another day, this day is charged with responsibility, rich with opportunity and guided by the voices of Montanans who have entrusted us with their hopes and futures," Ler said.

House Minority Leader Katie Sullivan of Missoula emphasized that while Republicans hold significant power in the legislative and executive branches, Democrats gained back 11 seats in the statehouse last election. That ended the GOP’s supermajority. Sullivan says her caucus will represent its constituents.

“Sometimes that means coming to the table and working across the aisle, which we hope to do. Other times, it will mean holding the other side accountable and standing up loud and clear against policies that we think are not in the best interest of Montanans.”

Medicaid expansion, rising cost of living and conflict with the judiciary are expected to dominate debate this session.