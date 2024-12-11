Snowpack is below normal across most of Montana

Montana’s snowpack typically starts building in early to mid-October. But according to hydrologist Eric Larson, this year’s snow is running below normal across most of the state.

“Yeah, to put it in perspective, most of Montana’s snowpack is about half of what it is typically for today,” Larson says.

Larson is a hydrologist with the Montana Snow Survey Program. That’s part of the federal government's Natural Resources Conservation Service.

He says northwest Montana’s early December snowpack is slightly above normal, which is typical for that region this time of year. Eastern Montana tends to rack up most of its snow in the late winter and early spring. But the other places in Montana that do usually get snow this time of the year are drier than normal.

Following last year’s historically low snowpack, many Montanans are pinning their hopes on the emergence of La Niña for a return to a cold, snowy winter. Forecasters are confident La Niña will form, but it might not be very powerful.

Larson says it’s way too early to stress out about snowpack totals.

“I would say, stay as optimistic as you can. Put the good vibes out there and hope for a lot of snow. I certainly am and looking forward to this winter and getting out on my skis,” Larson says.

