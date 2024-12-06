© 2024 MTPR
Cold fog could lead to freezing rain across northwestern Montana this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:22 PM MST
Northwestern Montana at risk for freezing rain and snow the weekend of Dec. 6, 2024, with ice accumulations predicted to be between a tenth and two tenths of an inch.
National Weather Service Missoula
National Weather Service Missoula

The cold air trapped under fog is setting the stage for a potentially prolonged freezing rain event this weekend in northwest Montana.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller says the specifics of the weather forecast through Saturday night are a little tricky to pin down — a lot of variables are in play. But she’s paying close attention to northwest Montana around Libby and Troy.

“Some of those areas could potentially see accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch of ice. We’re really concerned with slick roads and also ice buildup on trees, possibly bringing down some branches and maybe some power outages,” Kitsmiller says.

The public should be careful when traveling Saturday, especially in shaded areas where black ice could linger, even if air temperatures are above freezing.

While heavier ice accumulations are possible in northwest Montana, most areas from the Bitterroot Valley to the north have at least low chances for some freezing rain Saturday.

Another round of valley inversions is possible early next week.
Montana News Jenn KitsmillerweatherNational Weather Service Missoula
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
