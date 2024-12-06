Cold fog could lead to freezing rain across northwestern Montana this weekend

The cold air trapped under fog is setting the stage for a potentially prolonged freezing rain event this weekend in northwest Montana.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller says the specifics of the weather forecast through Saturday night are a little tricky to pin down — a lot of variables are in play. But she’s paying close attention to northwest Montana around Libby and Troy.

“Some of those areas could potentially see accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch of ice. We’re really concerned with slick roads and also ice buildup on trees, possibly bringing down some branches and maybe some power outages,” Kitsmiller says.

The public should be careful when traveling Saturday, especially in shaded areas where black ice could linger, even if air temperatures are above freezing.

While heavier ice accumulations are possible in northwest Montana, most areas from the Bitterroot Valley to the north have at least low chances for some freezing rain Saturday.

Another round of valley inversions is possible early next week.

