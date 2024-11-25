Air quality monitoring stations added in Glasgow, Glendive, Choteau and Havre

State environmental regulators are expanding their ability to measure air quality, particularly in rural communities. This locally-specific data helps keep people informed and safe during bad air quality events.

When residents of Glasgow, Glendive, Choteau or Havre open up the Today’s Air site, they can now see the exact air quality for their town.

It’s part of a statewide effort by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality to expand the network of sensors across the state. The monitor in Glasgow is the latest addition. Before it was online, the nearest monitors were 70 to 100 miles away in Malta and Sidney. Monitors that far away can’t give very accurate readings of local air quality.

At a recent Wildfire Smoke and Human Health research symposium Hoby Rash with DEQ’s Air Quality Bureau explained that during summer smoke events, access to that real time, local data, is important for keeping people safe.

“Our keystone to all of that is our monitoring program that feeds everything else. This is how we quantify. PM 2.5 in smoke and its impacts to human health,” said Rash.

PM 2.5 is the microscopic particulate matter in wildfire smoke. It’s smaller than dust, and when inhaled, can cross from blood into the brain, causing cancers or lung diseases. Measuring and communicating particulate matter in the air can help Montanans make informed health decisions during smoke events.

