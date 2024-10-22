Forecasts lean toward a cold, wet winter in Montana

There are never iron clad guarantees when it comes to long term, seasonal weather forecasts, but experts say Montana may well be in for a cold and snowy winter.

The National Weather Service in Missoula says there’s a 65% probability that a weak La Niña is expected to develop in the next month or two. If that happens, that could translate into cold and wet conditions across the nation’s northern tier.

Don’t be fooled by the word "weak." The weak La Niña winter of 2016 and ’17 ushered in colder than normal temperatures, several sub-zero arctic systems and steady snow.

Snowpack has major implications on Montana’s ag, ranching and ski industries and can help determine what kind of fire season we’ll have in the summer.