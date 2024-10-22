© 2024 MTPR
Forecasts lean toward a cold, wet winter in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:49 AM MDT
The Climate Prediction Center winter outlook for 2024-2025. In general, the Northern Rockies can expect cooler and wetter-than-normal conditions. This specific outlook is for the months of December - February. This is a seasonal forecast when averaged over the entire winter, at times the actual weather will be different.
National Weather Service Missoula
There are never iron clad guarantees when it comes to long term, seasonal weather forecasts, but experts say Montana may well be in for a cold and snowy winter.

The National Weather Service in Missoula says there’s a 65% probability that a weak La Niña is expected to develop in the next month or two. If that happens, that could translate into cold and wet conditions across the nation’s northern tier.

Don’t be fooled by the word "weak." The weak La Niña winter of 2016 and ’17 ushered in colder than normal temperatures, several sub-zero arctic systems and steady snow.

Snowpack has major implications on Montana’s ag, ranching and ski industries and can help determine what kind of fire season we’ll have in the summer.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
