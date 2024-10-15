Briefs: Medicare enrollment opens; Health officials urge vaccinations ahead of flu season

Medicare enrollment opens

The open enrollment period for Medicare starts Oct. 15. People can change both their medical and drug coverage until Dec. 7.

AARP encourages people to shop around this year for Part D plans, which covers drugs, because there are big changes to out-of-pocket costs.

People on those plans won’t have to pay more than $2,000 a year. Enrollees can also choose to pay their share of the cost over the entire year rather than when they go to the pharmacy.

But experts say those changes could impact which drugs part D plans cover.

Health officials urge vaccinations as flu season approaches

A handful of lab-confirmed influenza cases have already been reported in Montana.

State health officials urge people to prepare themselves and their families now for this fall and winter’s respiratory illnesses.

According to the state health department there are 12 confirmed flu cases so far and the 2024-2025 respiratory illness season is barely off the ground.

State health officials say now is the perfect time to take precautions to protect against COVID-19, flu, pneumococcal pneumonia, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Those steps include staying up to date on immunizations, getting tested when you suspect you’ve caught the crud, staying home when sick, and practicing good hygiene.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with flu and COVID during the 2023- 2024 respiratory illness season, resulting in hundreds of hospitalizations and dozens of deaths for each disease.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available and recommended for everyone six months and older.

Influenza vaccines are also recommended for everyone six months and older. One dose offers full season protection from October to May.

To find vaccines near you, visit vaccines.gov, or contact your local health department or health care provider.