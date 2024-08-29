© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montanans on Medicare could see a drop in prescription drug prices next year

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:53 PM MDT
Prescription Pills and Containers.
Darwin Brandis
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prescription drugs and containers.

Montanans on Medicare could see big savings on prescription drugs next year.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, is bringing big changes to Medicare coverage. The most notable is the federal government’s ability to negotiate prices on select drugs with pharmaceutical companies.

Those lower prices won’t go into effect until 2026.But starting next year, people on Medicare part D, which covers prescriptions, will not pay more than $2,000 a year for drugs.

Leigh Purvis with AARP says that’s a big deal for many.

“Prior to 2025, there was no cap. There were people spending upwards of $10,000 just on their Medicare Part D drugs," said Purvis.

She adds seniors on these plans will have the option to spread their costs over the entire year. In the past, seniors would have to pay their share as they picked up prescriptions.

AARP estimates over 7,000 Montanans will reach the new $2,000 cap. But that will increase over time.

Insurance companies could be on the hook for more money. Purvis says that could mean higher premiums or changes to the kinds of drugs plans cover.

She says that’s why it’s important for people to shop around when 2025 plan details are released next month.

Open enrollment for Medicare begins Oct. 15.
Tags
Montana News MedicareLeigh PurvisAARPHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information