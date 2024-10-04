Lawmakers can decide if their communication with lobbyists is public, judge rules
Montana lawmakers can now decide if their communication with lobbyists and outside groups is available to the public. That’s due to a court order from a Lewis and Clark County judge.
Montana district judge Christopher Abbott this summer ruled that lawmakers' communications with private individuals were privileged, and therefore not subject to the public’s right to know.
That information was previously kept in public record as part of “junque files”. Those are folders documenting communications between lawmakers and other parties while drafting bills.
Legislator’s staff attorneys say individual lawmakers can sign waivers giving up their privilege and make those communications public, but Abbott’s ruling means they’re not obligated to.
Abbott ordered that copies of bill drafts and lawmakers’ communications with other government officials remain public.
The order came in an ongoing lawsuit over the 2023 Legislature’s redrawing of maps for seats on the Public Service Commission.
-
State land managers asked lawmakers to allow housing development on state trust lands. Lawmakers didn't endorse the idea this week, but it could resurface during the upcoming legislative session.
-
The Session podcast team took some time at the inaugural Montana Free Press Fest, held in Missoula Sept. 6-8, to sit down and discuss what we can see about next year’s legislative session from here in front of a live audience.
-
State lawmakers declined to support two bills that would fundamentally change how Montanans are committed to the state psychiatric hospital.
-
The laws allow duplexes and accessory dwelling units — things like converted garage or basement apartments — to be built on lots zoned for single-family homes.
-
State lawmakers last week advanced a bill that would prevent new marijuana dispensaries from opening for two years.