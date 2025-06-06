Nonprofit works to educate local leaders on new state policies

Communities across Montana are learning about policy that passed during the 2025 Legislative Session and how it affects them.

At a presentation in Hamilton, Stevensville residents applauded a bill passed during the session.

"Stevensville loves this bill," one person shouts out. "It solved an enormous problem."

The policy streamlines the process for adding new wells to the town’s system.

Stevensville Republican Rep. Greg Overstreet says the town has no water right for its municipal system and development efforts were impeded by a lengthy approval process with the state.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is. And it’s a great example of the Legislature – contrary to people’s ideas – the Legislature doing stuff that directly helps."

The Montana League of Cities and Towns is touring the state this summer to help communities understand policy changes like this one.

Executive Director Kelly Lynch says that includes updates to tax and land use policies. It also includes policies that directly impact the decision making scope of local authorities.

The group advocates during the session for the interests of local governments.

According to Lynch, "The overall umbrella of the municipalities is maintaining local decision making so that communities can have regulations and rules in their communities that reflect what their community wants to see," Lynch says.

She says rural or urban, towns share a majority of the same challenges: housing, health care and property taxes. She hopes that through offering educational and training opportunities, local governments will be empowered to use the tools that help their constituents.

The summits will be taking place through the end of July.

Find more information on upcoming summits .

Survey: What rural policy reporting are you interested in? MTPR wants to do a better job delivering news to, and telling stories from, the rural towns and tribal communities in Montana. What issues are at the forefront of your mind, and how are state or federal policies impacting your life?