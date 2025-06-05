Missoula's St. Patrick Hospital to close its Family Maternity Center

In a press release Tuesday, St. Patrick Hospital said it will close its Family Maternity Center in October. The hospital cited staffing shortages and declining birth rates.

Montana’s birth rate has steadily declined for more than a decade , according to the March of Dimes.

Montana Hospital Association President Bob Olson says, “If you do not have the volume, it’s tough to afford the medical component.”

It’s not just keeping birthing centers financially afloat that’s hard. Olson says the primary challenge statewide is finding staff, especially in rural areas.

The St. Patrick closure is part of a statewide trend. Nearly 40% of non-birthing hospitals say they stopped offering maternity care over the past 20 years. That’s according to a state health department survey.

That’s led to long travel times and lack of access. St. Patrick Hospital says it’s shifting pregnant patients to Community Medical Center for care.

That may be a silver lining, but Montana Perinatal Quality Collaborative Director Carly Holman says the closure is concerning.

“While Missoula itself is not considered rural, it serves as a regional hub," Holman says. "So, changes to maternity care access in Missoula affect not just Missoula families, but also those from surrounding counties who rely on its services.”

Local OBGYNs are also criticizing St. Patrick’s decision. Western Montana Clinic supplies providers to the hospital’s birthing center. In an open letter it said staff were told about the closure after the decision Tuesday morning. They said it reduces access to care.