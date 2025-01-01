Survey: What rural policy reporting are you interested in?

We want to put your perspectives at the center of our reporting.

My name is Victoria and I was hired in January to report on how state policies impact rural communities in Montana. To do that job well, I need to listen to the people who live there.

What stories would you like to share?

MTPR wants to do a better job of delivering news to, and telling stories from, the rural towns and tribal communities in Montana. We want to learn what issues are actually at the forefront of your mind, and how state or federal policies impact your life. Things like: workforce challenges, infrastructure needs, environmental changes, health care needs and access to quality foods. Whatever you think is important for us to know, we want to know. We also want to learn about your town’s successes and oddities.

So far, I’ve heard about challenges with childcare in Dillon, aging infrastructure in Ennis, retirement-ready water operators in Grass Range, grizzly bears in Lewistown and healthcare access in Wolf Point. I’d love to know what more I can do to cover the stories that you want to know about or that you know are not getting the attention they deserve.

I am one person covering the state, and I certainly don’t know everything. That's where you come in!

Please complete this short survey to help shape our environmental coverage.

We won't use your name without your permission. We may use responses on air, online and in other stories we report as part of our ongoing coverage.