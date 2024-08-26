Sharrott Creek Fire growth slows, Big Hollow Fire reaches 40% containment

Sharrott Creek Fire — 4 miles west of Stevensville

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area of the Sharrott Creek Fire as of Sunday, Aug. 25.

After igniting and swelling in size over the weekend, fire managers said growth on the Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville has slowed. It’s burned an estimated 1,048 acres on the Bitterroot National Forest.

Officials say firefighters dropped 48,000 gallons of retardant and 52,000 gallons of water on the blaze over the weekend. 45-degree lows on Sunday night improved humidity and aided containment efforts.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas:

Kootenai Creek, west of the intersection of Timber Trail, including: Residences on Timber Trail

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including residences on: Blue Grouse Lane Redtail Hawk Lane Porcupine Lane



Marmot Lane west of Saint Marys Road

Saint Marys Lookout Road, west of the intersection of Saint Marys Road

The Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at the LDS Church in Stevensville. No structures have been damaged and no injuries sustained at last report.

InciWeb A map depicting the approximate burn area of the Big Hollow Fire in Southwest Montana as of Sunday, Aug. 25.

Big Hollow Fire — 13 miles west of Grant

Lower temperatures and higher relative humidity helped firefighters achieve 40% containment on the Big Hollow Fire burning in Southwest Montana. The blaze ignited over the weekend and has burned 3,414 acres on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

All evacuation notices for the blaze had been lifted as of noon Monday. Officials said firefighters would be focusing containment efforts on the northwest corner of the fire. Nearly 200 personnel are responding to the blaze.

