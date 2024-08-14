Fishing restrictions lifted; FWP seeks fish kill reports

FWP asks anglers to report fish kills

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

State wildlife officials say hot conditions and low water oxygen levels killed fish this summer in the Thompson Falls, Noxon and Cabinet Gorge reservoirs.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks encourages anglers or recreationists to report suspected fish kills to their local FWP office so the agency can investigate.

FWP asks for the date and location of a suspected fish kill as well as the number and species of fish impacted. Montanans are encouraged to submit pictures of the event alongside their report.

Fishing restrictions lifted on some western Montana streams

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Rain and cooler weather have led state wildlife officials to lift fishing restrictions on many western Montana waterways.

Restrictions are lifted starting Wednesday on the Gallatin, East Gallatin, and Shields rivers in southwest Montana. Portions of the Madison, Clark Fork, Upper Bitterroot, and Blackfoot rivers are also unrestricted.

Silver Bow Creek, the lower Bitterroot, and Upper Clark Fork from Rock Creek to the headwaters remain closed to fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.