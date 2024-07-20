© 2024 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Wildfire Update 07-20-24

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 20, 2024 at 9:20 AM MDT
Montana Public Radio wildfire news

Bible Lane Fire

The Missoula Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation warning for homes near Lothrop west of Missoula due to the Bible Lane Fire.

The warning was issued late Friday night. Residents east of the intersection of Petty Creek road and Bible Lane, including Runyon Drive, Lydia Lane, and Lucinda Lane are under the warning. Bile Lane is closed to the general public.

The fire is burning near homes and businesses.

Updates from the sheriff’s office can be found here.Officials encourage residents to enroll in Smart 911.You can enroll here.
