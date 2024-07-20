Wildfire Update 07-20-24

Bible Lane Fire

The Missoula Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation warning for homes near Lothrop west of Missoula due to the Bible Lane Fire.

The warning was issued late Friday night. Residents east of the intersection of Petty Creek road and Bible Lane, including Runyon Drive, Lydia Lane, and Lucinda Lane are under the warning. Bile Lane is closed to the general public.

The fire is burning near homes and businesses.

Updates from the sheriff’s office can be found here.Officials encourage residents to enroll in Smart 911.You can enroll here.

