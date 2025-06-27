Briefs: Wildlife officials create new CWD management zone in Flathead; FWP seeks comment on hunting regulations

State wildlife officials have established a new Chronic Wasting Disease management zone surrounding the Flathead County landfill. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks will use this new management zone to assess the extent of CWD spread in the region.

Hunters can purchase an over-the-counter license for either sex whitetail deer in this new zone to reduce the spread of the disease. There is not an overall quota tied to the new license. Hunters are limited to one license each, which is valid through the archery, general, heritage muzzleloader and late seasons.

CWD was detected in whitetail deer surrounding the Flathead County landfill in October of last year. Hunters who chose to harvest deer in the new CWD management zone are encouraged to get their animal tested for the prion disease.

Chronic wasting disease is a highly-contagious and fatal prion disease that infects ungulates.

Hunters who’d like more information on the boundaries of the new CWD management zone, restrictions associated with the new license or the prevalence of CWD across the state can visit fwp.mt.gov .

FWP seeks comment on hunting regulations

Wildlife officials are seeking public comment for 2026 and 2027 hunting regulation proposals. Montanans are encouraged to fill out an online survey with their opinion on how to change hunting rules in the state.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will use the input to update regulations for the next two years’ hunting seasons. The Commission will meet this upcoming fall.

Montanans who’d like to submit their recommendations for changes can do so until July 20th.