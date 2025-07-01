Montanans are urged to check the mail for property tax notices

The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices. The information will be sent to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land owners.

These are not tax bills. Instead, they are the agency’s determination of market or productivity value and the property’s taxable value.

This information is used by county treasurers to determine property taxes owed for this year and next.

These notices will reflect recent rate changes passed by the 2025 Legislature and enacted by Governor Greg Gianforte.

The plan includes a higher tax burden on second homes, short-term rentals and large businesses. In turn, that’s supposed to bring taxes down for primary residences and small businesses.

The amount of money taxpayers will save largely depends on the county they live in and its property tax base.

State Revenue Department officials encourage Montana property owners to review their appraisal notice as soon as possible. Those wanting to challenge their assessment and request a review can do so within 30 days of the date on their notice.

Lawmakers last session also passed one-time-only $400 rebates to offset any potential increases. Montanans can claim that rebate starting August 15. The Revenue Department will send out more information about how to do that in the coming weeks.