© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Horse Gulch Fire grows; public meeting set for Saturday night

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM MDT
Updated July 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM MDT
A map depicting the boundaries of the Horse Gulch Fire on the afternoon of July 12.
A map depicting the boundaries of the Horse Gulch Fire on the afternoon of July 12.

The Horse Gulch Fire burning south of York on the Lewis and Clark National Forest grew to more than 11,600 acres as of noon Saturday, according to officials. The blaze remains at 0% containment.

Fire managers announced a public meeting set for 6 p.m. Saturday at East Helena High School. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Horse Gulch Fire Facebook page.

The Northern Rockies Team 2 Complex Incident Management Team took command of the fire Saturday morning, according to wildfire update site InciWeb. Fire managers report the fire is primarily growing to the north and east into higher elevations. They’re prioritizing fire lines to the south and west.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas:

  • Canyon Ferry Road from Jimtown Road to the Broadwater County line
  • All roads north and south of Canyon Ferry Road between Jimtown Road to the Broadwater County line
  • Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch north of Canyon Ferry Road
  • Jimtown Road to York, and York Road North to Vigilante Campground

The Red Cross has established a temporary evacuation center at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena.

Fire conditions Saturday were severe, with gusty winds and low humidity prompting red flag warnings across Central and Southwest Montana.

Managers on the Horse Gulch Fire are seeking people who may have been in the Horse Gulch area on July 9 to help their investigation into the source of the blaze. They ask people who may have taken photos of the fire on that day or sighted vehicles in the area to send information to SM.HS.HLC_Tip_Line@usda.gov.

Monitor the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for current evacuation information.
Tags
Montana News wildfireHorse Gulch Fire
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information