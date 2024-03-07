© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snowpack remains below normal after an 'exceptionally low' snow year in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:51 AM MST
Map of snow-water equivalent for Feb. 2024 in western Montana's major basins.
USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service
/
USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service
Map of snow-water equivalent for Feb. 2024 in western Montana's major basins.

Montana’s latest snowpack report is out. There’s more moisture on the ground but it’s still below normal. Experts say there’s plenty of room for improvement and the clock is ticking.

During the last month, Montana’s snowpack has increased by double digit percentage points and now ranges from 65 to 75 percent of normal.

Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service in Livingston, says last month’s gains are great, but these are still very low moisture levels.

"2001 was a really low — exceptionally low — snow year in Montana," Larson says. "That’s one of the years that defines the lowest snowpack in many basins. In that year, snowpack percentages were about 60 to 70 percent of normal."

Larson says summer streamflows could also fall below normal due to low snowpack.

Up to two months remain in the normal snowpack accumulation season.
Tags
Montana News weathersnowpackEric LarsonNatural Resources Conservation Service
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information